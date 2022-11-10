Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek (DBG) announced this week that on Friday, Nov. 11 — Veteran’s Day — all veterans showing their military ID cards, will have free admission to the Delaware Botanic Gardens, in appreciation for their military service to our country. Other guests who bring food donations for Food Bank of Delaware will receive free admission.
“We are thankful for all who have served our nation in uniform, and we also thank those in our community who recognize the food needs of our neighbors in a challenging time,” Sander said.
Sander also said the DBG Fall Harvest decorations, including the 9-foot DBG Sea Witch and Woodlands Discovery Trail with animal creatures, will remain on display through Sunday, Nov. 20 — the DBG season closing date.
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, said, “We are thankful for the past generosity of our guests who donated food for the Food Bank of Delaware.”
The list of needed food items includes: applesauce, cranberry sauce, oatmeal, cold cereals, pudding mix, canned pumpkin, graham cracker pie crust, canned gravy, rice, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, hearty soups, corn muffin mix, canned sweet potatoes and yams, canned peas and green beans, 100-percent fruit juice, hot chocolate, coffee and tea, and evaporated milk.
“This has been a record setting 2022 season,” said Swed, “and we thank all who have visited and supported the gardens this year. We look forward to seeing you next spring.”
Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG director of horticulture and education programs said, “I want our friends to know that we will have a major spring bulb display to share when we re-open on March 16, 2023. We are presently planting 60,000 new spring bulbs in the 2-acre Piet Oudolf Meadow Garden. These new bulbs are added to the 84,000 bulbs already planted, for a total of 144,000 spring bulbs in the meadow.
“We invite our neighbors to come back this coming spring for this wonderful new colorful display of spring bulbs. Also, I invite all to a Saturday, Nov. 5, class, ‘Fall Bulb Planting — Tips and Tricks’ at 11 a.m.”
Class reservations are required. The cost for the class is $10, with non-members paying an additional $15 for admission and member admitted free of charge. For reservations, go to delawaregardens.org.
The DBG is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the DBG closing for the 2022 season at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Memberships are available by going to delawaregardens.org/membership.