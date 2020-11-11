Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10, that the gardens will close for the 2020 season on Thursday, Nov. 12.
“We want to thank all of our staff, volunteers, members and supporters who have dedicated so much time and energy to make the DBG a wonderful experience and a natural respite during this difficult year,” he said. “The health and safety of all is the DBG’s No. 1 priority. We are committed to this objective. We thank everyone for supporting DBG in 2020.”
Sheryl Swed, executive director of DBG, said, “I want to add my thanks for a successful 2020 season and say we look forward to reopening for the 2021 season — hopefully, in mid-March 2021. We are already planning events for 2021. Please consider giving a DBG membership as a holiday present by going to www.delawaregardens.org/gift-a-membership. Also, please consider DBG on your giving list. Our holiday message and year-end appeal will be coming your way shortly.”
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in Southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”