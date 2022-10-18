The Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) this week announced that it will participate in this year’s Rehoboth Beach Sea Witch Festival by creating a unique 9-foot Sea Witch, scarecrow displays and a new Animal Sculptures Discovery Trail at the gardens in Dagsboro.
“Our wonderful volunteers wanted to celebrate the end of the harvest season and invite the community on Oct. 28-30 to see our interpretation of the Sea Witch and to enjoy our special fall harvest decorations,” said Ray Sander, DBG president.
“Our volunteers and staff have worked hard to enhance our gardens with new fall seasonal adventures,” said Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG director of horticulture and education programs. “Costumes are welcome. The decorations — all made out of natural materials — are in progress, and the 9-foot DBG Sea Witch, designed by volunteer Jan Poli, is available for viewing in the Woodlands now. The gardens are open to the public Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please join us for a joyful fall harvest celebration time.”
“We invite families to enjoy DBG’s gardens decorated for the fall season,” said Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director. “The plants and trees are beginning to show their fall colors. Also, I want to remind people that as Thanksgiving Day approaches, there is growing need for food assistance in Delaware. On Nov. 11, which is Veteran’s Day, DBG is offering ‘free admission’ for all adults who bring a food donation for Food Bank of Delaware. Last year we collected over 1,000 pounds of food. Also, on Veteran’s Day all military veterans will get ‘free admission’ by showing their military ID. Please come and enjoy nature’s blessings.”
The DBG is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Go to www.delawaregardens.org for reservations, or walk-ins are welcome. Members have free admission; non-member adults pay $15 admission, and children younger than 16 have free admission when accompanied by an adult.
The DBG mission is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”