Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens, this week expressed thanks to the 400 garden guests, who over the recent Earth Day and Mother’s Day celebrations at the gardens donated 1,680 pounds — ¾ of a ton — of food for Food Bank of Delaware.
“I just want to say how pleased we were to be a part of this community spirit of giving,” Sander said.
On Earth Day and Mother’s Day, guests at DBG were given “free” admission if they donated food for the Food Bank of Delaware.
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director said, “We were gratified by the generosity of our guests who gave food for the families in need during this very difficult time. We also want to thank all our staff and volunteers who made these giving events happen.”
The DBG is currently open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. DBG is abiding by state COVID-19 guidelines, and reservations are needed. For reservations, go to delawaregardens.org/hours-admission. Protective face masks are required when less than 3 feet of social distance from anyone else.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Memberships are available by going to delawaregardens.org/membership. The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.” For more information, go to delawaregardens.org.