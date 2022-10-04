Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) at Pepper Creek, this week thanked SoDel Concepts for helping to sustain the DBG community over the last two years with virtual dinners when COVID prevented annual in-person events.
“This is the 10th anniversary of our first fundraising farm-to-table dinner created by Matt Haley and Sue Ryan at the Good Earth Market,” he said in conjunction with last week’s in-person event. “Tonight, our dinner partners have reunited for a glorious celebration of the gardens. We are indebted to Scott Kammerer and Ronnie Burkle and the amazing SoDel chefs; Derrick Kelley of Bin 66 for their beautifully paired wines; Zack McCarthy and his team for the spectacular tent; Vince Varrassi and the 5th Avenue for their musical virtuosity; and Affairs to Remember for their special outdoor lighting. We have not lost the enthusiasm and high spirits we shared at our last in-person dinner, in 2019.”
“This year, as they have over the last several years, Ron Bass and George Robbins challenged the guests to match their $25,000 donation,” Sander noted. “In response to this generous challenge, an additional $38,745 was donated.”
The event resulted in $134,155 being raised for DBG operations.
Sander also took note of the supporters in the state legislature, including state Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th), who was at the dinner, and Sussex County Council members, including Council President Michael H. Vincent and Council Member Douglas B. Hudson, who were also at the dinner.
“The State and Council support is vital,” said Sander.
In their remarks, DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed, DBG Vice President Carol McCloud and DBG Director of Horticulture & Education Programs Stephen Pryce Lea recognized DBG Board and Advisory Council members and thanked the DBG’s staff and volunteers, who make DBG a reality.
“This was a special dinner because it marked the ‘Return to the Gardens,’ the annual gathering of our most dedicated supporters and donors to celebrate the gardens’ progress and to recognize the staff and volunteers who make it happen,” said Swed. “As a nonprofit, we could not operate without the support of the dedicated volunteers, staff and our generous community supporters. Thank you!”
Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, along with his wife, Lisa, was honorary co-chair of the dinner. He that the DBG was an important attraction in Sussex County. He called the DBG “a hidden gem in Sussex County.”
Barbara Steele of the Women’s Journal said of the dinner, “This was a stunning and beautifully planned event. From the champagne greeting, tour of the gardens, unbelievable food and service by SoDel, and a warmth and friendly atmosphere under tent. Your volunteer team was amazing. It was magical.”
The DBG is now open to the public Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided tours are at 10 a.m. Reservations are desired and can be made at the website at www.delawaregardsns.org/tickets. The tickets cost $15 for adults, and anyone 16 or younger is admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Memberships are available by going to delawaregardens.org/membership.
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”