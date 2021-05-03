Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens this week announced plans to offer free admission to the garden’s on Mother’s Day with a donation of food for the Food Bank of Delaware.
“We want to thank our community and supporters by celebrating Mother’s Day with free admission Sunday, May 9, with a donation of food,” Sander said. “We all recognize the continuing need for food assistance here in our region. We ask that you bring a non-perishable food donation when you join us to celebrate Mother’s Day. We will deliver the food donations to the Food Bank of Delaware.
“This is a win-win-win opportunity. Our visitors will win by experiencing the beauty of the Delaware Botanic Gardens on Mother’s Day. The families in our region will win with the generous donations of food from our visitors. We all win with a celebration American Public Gardens Association’s weeklong celebration of Go Public Gardens Days.”
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director said, “Mother’s Day in the Garden is a beautiful way to celebrate the love that day evokes. Please come and enjoy the blessings of nature and use this opportunity to share some much-needed food with those in need.”
Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG Head of Horticulture stated, “Mother’s Day at the Delaware Botanic Gardens will be a great opportunity to share Spring blooms, nature walks, and serenity with loved ones”
Reservations are required and can be made at www.delawaregardens.org/hoursww.delawaregardens.org/hours--admissions.
The DBG is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, and CDC COVID-19 guidelines are in place, including face masks and social distancing.
The food bank’s priority food items requested include: hot and cold cereals; peanut butter; canned fruits; canned meats; 8-ounce shelf-stable milk; canned vegetables; spaghetti; and spaghetti sauce.
For more information, to go delawaregardens.org.