Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced this week the election of four new members to the DBG Board of Directors and a new member of the Advisory Council.
“We are honored that these distinguished professionals are bringing to DBG’s leadership team a remarkable mix of business savvy, horticultural experience and dedication to public service,” Sander said. “This infusion of talent and energy will empower DBG to get to the next level of performance by increasing our program offerings and ensuring the continuity of DBG’s governance. I especially thank Sheryl Swed and Carol McCloud for recruiting these outstanding Board and Advisory Council members.”
New DBG Board of Directors members include:
• Karen Steenhoudt — Steenhoudt has been a volunteer at DBG since 2018. She contributed to the design and building of the Inland Dunes Habitat Garden and the Living Shoreline Conservation Project at DBG. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in bio-engineering, and a master’s degree in landscape architecture and environmental engineering from Temple University.
• Alison Willocks — Willocks has been a volunteer at DBG since 2018. She is the administrator of the DBG Volgistics computer program that tracks volunteer hours of service and is a docent trainer for the DBG point-of-sale system. She has 22 years of experience in SAP business system design, configuration and leadership for large organizations. She has worked for the National Park Service as a leader in financial and business management systems, and Northrop Grumman as manager business intelligence/information delivery. She holds a postgraduate degree in accounting.
• Todd Fritchman — Fritchman has 28-years of experience as a biologist/environmental consultant and biology teacher. He is CEO of Envirotech Environmental Consulting of Lewes. His company was the prime designer-contractor building the DBG Wetlands Outdoor Classroom as part of the Dogfish Head Learning Garden in 2018. Fritchman taught the initial DBG “Bugs & Beer” class at the DBG Wetlands Outdoor Classroom in May 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s degree in biological science education.
• Ryan Revel is a Sussex Central High School science teacher and was the coordinator of the 2018 visit to DBG for Sussex Central High School juniors in the International Baccalaureate science program. She has a proven record of community service and was a founding member of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity and is involved with Delaware Food Bank. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s degree in education/instruction.
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed joined Carla Markell, chair of the DBG Advisory Council, in welcoming the new board members and announcing Marianne Walch as a new DBG Advisory Council member.
Walch has 35 years of environmental research experience in non-profit, academic, federal and state government positions. She is science and restoration coordinator at the Delaware Center for Inland Bays (CIB). She provides expertise in water quality, environmental monitoring and ecosystem restoration. Walch was involved in the 2020 building of the DBG Living Shoreline Conservation Project, which was a partnership of DBG, CIB and DNREC. She holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Maryland and master’s and doctoral degrees in environmental microbiology and applied mathematics from Harvard University.