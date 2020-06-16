Ray Sander, President of Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced this week that Deb Piper has been hired as the DBG director of development.
“Since 2014, our fundraising has been accomplished principally by our great volunteers and our fundraising consultant team of Cam and Kathy Yorkston of Yorkston Consultants. With our recent Longwood Foundation grant, DBG is now empowered to take our fundraising to the next level and to continue the build out of our professional staff capabilities. Deb joins our team following a successful progression of fundraising with some of Delaware’s most revered nonprofits.”
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed stated, “These are especially challenging time for nonprofits. By supplementing our outstanding fundraising consultants with a professional of Deb Piper’s expertise and experience, DBG is ready to continue the development of our beautiful gardens and to implement our mission to inspire and educate our guests.”
Piper said, “It is an honor and privilege to be part of this dedicated team which has created this horticultural and economic hub for our region. This is a project that deserves the support of all of us.”
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create an inspirational, educational, and sustainable public garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all. The Delaware Botanic Gardens celebrates the coastal plain with a sustainable garden that delights and educates visitors and inspires them to preserve Delmarva’s native landscape.”
For information on Delaware Botanic Gardens go to www.delawaregardens.org.