Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced this week that David Small has accepted the invitation to become chair of the DBG Advisory Council.
“David Small has been a member of the Advisory Council since its earliest days,” Sander said. “David’s outstanding leadership on the full range of environmental issues has been a great asset to DBG and even more now as chair of the Advisory Council.”
Small’s 30-year career at DNREC included 14-years as deputy secretary and three years as secretary. His leadership was recognized by his being awarded the Order of the First State, Delaware’s highest civilian honor. He is also the recipient of the 2016 Delaware Public Official of the Year award by the America Public Works Association, and the 2016 Environmental Achievement Award from the Inland Bays Foundation. Small is currently a senior consultant at Verdantas (formerly Duffield Associates), an engineering and consulting firm with offices in Delaware and 29 locations across the country.
“The DBG Advisory Council is a group of distinguished thought-leaders who have brought their extensive knowledge, insights and experience to the DBG mission of creating a world class public garden in Delaware,” Sander noted.
“The Delaware Botanic Gardens are a world-class treasure thanks to the vision, support work and generosity of a dedicated team that includes volunteers, donors and international experts,” Small said. “I am honored to be the chair of the DBG Advisory Council and to join in this remarkable demonstration of citizen participation and volunteer accomplishment.”
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed said, “The dedication and inspirational leadership of Carla Markell, the first chair of the Advisory Council, has set a high standard for all of us at DBG. We are indebted to Carla and the great members of the Advisory Council, who have helped DBG become a reality. We are honored that David has agreed to accept the leadership baton from Carla as we continue this relay race to create a flagship public garden on Delmarva.”
The DBG reopens on March 17 at 9 a.m. At noon that day there will be a joint DBG/Bethany Beach-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce “ribbon-cutting” ceremony with state, county and local officials to celebrate the completion of the new DBG restrooms.
Other new features include: 84,000 new spring bulbs in the Piet Oudolf Meadow Garden, and a new reflecting pond in the Folly Garden with an additional 37,500 plants and bulbs.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. For more information, go to www.delawaregardens.org.