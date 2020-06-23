As the summer tourism season begins, DART’s daily Beach Bus service will be on the streets in full force, serving Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, Millsboro and Georgetown, and Ocean City, Md.
Starting on Monday, June 29, buses will operate frequently, from early morning to late night, seven days a week, until Sept. 20. All buses are air-conditioned, ADA-accessible and equipped with bike racks.
Visitors and residents are being encouraged to use one of DART’s Park & Ride lots. The Lewes Park & Ride is located at 17616 Coastal Highway, just south of Five Points. The Rehoboth Park & Ride is located off Route 1 at 20055 Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. The parking is free at both lots, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. The one-way cash fare is $2, ride all day long with a daily pass for $4.20, or seven-day passes for $18 and 30-day passes for $65 are also available.
With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and see where the bus is along its route. And, for faster boarding and convenience, riders can pay their fare with DART Pass, the mobile payment app. Promotional discounts are also available on pass purchases from DART Pass.
DART’s Beach Connection, Route 305, begins operating on Friday, July 3, providing a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 7. Route 305 now serves the new South Frederica Park & Ride, located at 4000 Bay Road, Frederica. Fares are $2 per zone; the one-way cash fare is $10 from Wilmington, $8 from Middletown, $6 from Dover and $4 from Frederica.
Riders are being encouraged to buy an Anywhere pass for $12.60, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides. The Beach Connection is a motor coach offering 45 seats and two wheelchair positions, along with under coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).