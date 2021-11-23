The Major Nathaniel Mitchell of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) were visited by Canines Assisting Service Heroes and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 850 at the November chapter meeting.
Canines Assisting Service Heroes trains with Riedel K-9 and provides assistance dogs to support members of the Armed Forces in the state of Delaware who have post traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury. The Vietnam Veterans were honored for their service with lapel pins, certificates and a check to support the CASH Program. The dogs were given their own goodie bags.