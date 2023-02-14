The Maj. Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter (MNM) DAR in Georgetown welcomed new members on Feb. 11 during their monthly meeting. Chapter Chaplain Karen Parker installed newly transferred members Margie Wallace and Barbara Crowell.
During the meeting, the chapter also had a visit from local historian Karl Haller, known for portraying Abe Lincoln.
“Mr. Haller has the natural appearance of Abe Lincoln, and has performed the role over 150 times on the Eastern Shore since 1986,” representatives said. “He is the longest practicing lawyer in Sussex County, in practice for 54 years. You may have spotted Abe Lincoln walking around Georgetown a few times. The MNM had the opportunity to learn about Mr. Lincoln’s most famous case as a lawyer, the Effie Afton case.”
The chapter invites all prospective members to join them at monthly meetings.
For more information, email majornathanielmitchell@gmail.com.