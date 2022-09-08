Native American Jingle Dress dancers will be honored at the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.
Aztec dancers will perform, and there will be a 9/11 tribute, with members of the Delaware State Police playing bagpipes and drums.
“We will also honor veterans like we do every year and invite all of the veterans to come and join us in a Veterans’ Dance,” Sterling Street, curator of the Nanticoke Indian Museum near Millsboro, said this week.
“We hope it’s going to be nice weather, but we have the powwow rain or shine. We hope to have a lot of people attending. There will be traditional foods for sale, and 30 or 40 vendors — set up more in a circle than before. We hope to have a large attendance and that more people will learn about us,” Street said.
Again this year, the powwow will be at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton.
The powwow grounds will open at 10 a.m. each day, and the Grand Entry with a parade of dancers will be at noon on Saturday. Sunday morning will begin with a worship service at 8:30 a.m. and Grand Entry at noon.
Native American crafts and food vendors will open at 10 a.m. each day. The event will close at 7 p.m.
Vendors will be selling jewelry, souvenirs, arts and crafts, beadwork, leather, regalia supplies, clothing, paintings, pottery, videos, DVDs and CDs.
Food vendors will offer Indian tacos, Indian frybread, succotash, chicken, hotdogs, french fries, fish, crabcakes, hamburgers and Pepsi products.
A kids’ corner will offer face painting and make-and-take crafts.
Host drums will be from Red Blanket of New Jersey and Stoney Creek of North Carolina.
Admission costs are $10 for adults, $5 for children 11 to 17, and free for children younger than 10.
The Nanticoke Indian Museum will be open on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests are being encouraged to take lawn chairs. Animals are prohibited at the powwow, except for service animals, and credentials must be shown.
“Our tribal community wishes to share our voices, customs and traditions. While members of the tribe request that people ask permission before taking photos of individuals, they very much encourage people to ask questions,” organizers said.
Also planned is a car show, open to all classes of vehicles and organized in partnership with Southern Delaware Street Rod Association, as well as an interactive exhibition of birds presented by the Delaware Museum of Natural History & Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections.
The Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware. In Algonquian, the common Indian language of Northeastern tribes, the word Nanticoke is translated from the original Nantaquak and means “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.”
First contact with the Nanticoke tribe was recorded by Captain John Smith in 1608, when he was exploring the Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River.
Today, there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe. For more information about the Nanticoke, visit www.NanticokeIndians.org.