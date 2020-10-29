A 17-year-old Dagsboro teen was surprised when Gov. John Carney displayed his photograph and thanked him for collecting more than 600 pounds of food for the Delaware Food Bank during the governor’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
“Congratulations, Alex,” the governor said, praising him for taking the initiative to assist those in need and saying he was proud of the young man — an honor Alex Andahazy humbly accepted.
“I didn’t know about it until somebody called the school,” he said, referring to a Coastal Point inquiry.
“I volunteered at one of the food banks in Georgetown to hand out food, and people were lined up the whole time I was there. I saw the amount of people there who needed help, so I organized a food drive in my neighborhood. There was a box outside in front of my house for 15 days. People were very quick to donate.
“I made up a couple fliers, and we put out a collection bin in front of my house for the Food Bank in Milford. They have a list on their website of most-needed foods — things like canned goods, cereals, juices, baby food. When we took them the food bank, they were very grateful. Every little bit counts,” said Andahazy, a senior at the Sussex Academy of Arts & Sciences in Georgetown.
He collected 627 pounds of non-perishables and was happily surprised by the community’s generosity.
Donated goods were taken to the food bank in one carload, with seats folded down to allow more space.
“A lot of the people who came to the food bank were grateful. Some just accepted it and moved on. That’s not a position you want to be in,” said Andahazy, who plans to study bio-chemistry in college.
Andahazy’s parents, Jill and Mike, helped him circulate fliers and announce the drive on Facebook. He has a younger brother, Owen.
“My parents, they were super-happy with it. We were all surprised we were able to get so much donated. I honestly didn’t expect it. It was great,” he said.
“Even if it helped only one person, it’s a good feeling to know it helped people on a larger scale.”