After competing against 18 other contestants, Dagsboro resident Emily Beale was recently crowned Miss Delaware and awarded $12,000 in scholarship funds to continue working on her master’s degree.
The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native, who has lived in Delaware for 10 years, was crowned during an event at the Harrington Raceway & Casino organized by the non-profit Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization and emceed by former Miss Delaware Kayla Martell.
Applicants who live, work or go to school in Delaware full-time may apply, and a board reviews applications. Those who are chosen have a private 10-minute interview during which they answer questions about their community service initiative and sometimes discuss political matters, then each contestant provides a fact sheet so board members can get to know them.
Each contestant is required to display a talent, and Beale chose tap-dancing to the song “Pump It” by the Black-Eyed Peas.
“It was tricky. I had a bunch of help, helping me choreograph. A former Miss Delaware helped me with that years ago, and this time another one helped me clean it up. I have been taking tap-dancing lessons since I was 4. It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
For the fitness segment of the competition, some contestants performed a routine with kicks and jumps, but Beale, who mountain-climbs as a hobby, wore a sports bra and leggings and walked across stage.
“I am committed to fitness and I love mountain climbing, but there aren’t many actions you can do on stage for that, so I chose to walk across the stage. I climbed the base camps on Mount Everest,” she said, referring to campsites at the base of the mountains used by climbers during ascent and descent. The two base camps are on opposite sides of the mountains and are the South Base Camp in Nepal, about 17,500 feet high, and North Base Camp in China, around 16,900 feet high.
Her interest in mountain climbing began after her parents, after watching a documentary, asked her to promise never to climb Mount Everest — a peak in the Himalaya mountain range between Nepal and Tibet, and at 29,032 feet, considered the tallest point on earth.
“I hadn’t been interested in mountain climbing. They said, ‘Don’t you ever do that,’ and that got me interested. It was harder than I thought, but definitely achievable if you’re interested in mountain climbing. It is really rocky. When you get above the treeline, trees can’t grow at a certain point. You can still breathe, but the air is thinner. I want to climb the Matterhorn,” she said, referring to what is known as “The Jewel of the Swiss Alps.”
She has also camped at, and climbed, Mount Baker in Washington state.
Beale, who has competed in Miss Delaware in past years and has won $32,000 in scholarship money, is working on her master’s degree in an online program at Drexel University, studying immunology.
In 2018, she earned a bachelor’s degree in marine science from the University of Delaware, and she is employed as a technical scientist by Illumina Inc., based in San Diego. The company “develops, manufactures and markets systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function.”
“People use our products to sequence cancer patient samples and things like that. I don’t do the sequencing — I look at results and tell them if something went wrong. We use metrics, and everything is on a case-by-case basis. I love it so much. I’m so glad I found it,” said Beale, the daughter of Julie and Charles Beale and sister of Megan Beale.
“Miss Delaware was a personal goal for me,” Beale said, adding that the contest wasn’t livestreamed and there is no option to view it afterward, but more information is available at missde.org.
“A lot of former Miss Delawares have ended up working for the government or for a non-profit organization. I am interested in seeing where it will take me, but for now, I want to work on my master’s. I am not interested in government, but I am interested in some legislation. As Miss Delaware, I want to promote the environment. I have been working with the Marine Education Research & Rehabilitation Institute in Lewes, and I’m interested in promoting it and making it more well-known,” she said.
“Being named Miss Delaware — for me, that has always held a soft spot in my heart. I love the nature here in Delaware. It’s a small state. You pretty much know everyone everywhere, and I really like that.”