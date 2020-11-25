Wishing to continue spreading a little joy this holiday season, American Legion Post 24 in Dagsboro will host a children’s holiday event on Saturday, Dec. 13. Kids up to age 10 are being invited to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“These kids have had such a tough year, so if we can keep with a state guidelines and the parents know that they’re safe keeping with these guidelines, I’m hoping that these kids will enjoy it,” said event coordinator Becky Pulley.
Guests will enter the meet-and-greet area, one family at a time, and have a private meeting with Santa. They can take photos, share wish lists or just enjoy some quality time with that Jolly Old Elf. Social distancing and masks will be required. Children will receive a gift and cookies to take home, and then they’ll exit through another doorway.
Reservations are required by Dec. 5. The event is open to children from infancy to 10 years, who reside in the Dagsboro area or who are related to Post 24 members. To participate, call (410) 227-9942 and ask for Becky. Guests will then be assigned a time on Dec. 13 between 1 and 4 p.m.
This is a modification of their usual holiday event.
“Usually we have a breakfast, but with COVID we’re still trying to do it the safest way, but still bring joy to the children,” said Pulley. “We want to make them feel good, spread happiness and joy. … We’re here for the community.”
American Legion Post 24 is located at 28181 Nine Foot Road, Dagsboro, (at the intersection of Routes 113 and 26).