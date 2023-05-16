The Fort Miles Historical Association is holding a D-Day memorial program on Sunday, June 4, outside at The Overlook, the Fort Miles event venue overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Activities begin at 11 a.m. with an overview of the events leading up to D-Day by Master of Ceremonies Will Short.
U.S. Navy Capt. David Diefenderfer will read the letter that Gen. Dwight Eisenhower sent to the Allied forces just before they embarked for Normandy. Docent Ed Paterline will then speak about the U.S. Army’s 29th Infantry Division during the Allied assault on June 6, 1944. Finally, the Fort Miles Historical Association will honor those Delawareans killed during the Battle of Normandy with a bell-tolling ceremony.
Air Force veteran Lani Spahr and CHHS student Amelia Bickel will be featured on the bagpipes and bugle. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Fort Miles Museum, inside Battery 519, will be open to the public until 2:30 p.m. and will feature a chaplain’s kit carried ashore during the Allied invasion in June 1944. FMHA docents will be present in every room to provide interpretation and demonstrations.
For more information, email info@fortmilesha.org.