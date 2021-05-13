The crested iris, iris cristata, is one of our prettiest part- to full-shade ground covers. It spreads easily in rich, humus-y soil, meaning mulch it with plenty of chopped-up leaves and compost. It is one of the stars of the spring’s shady woodland garden.
It gets 6 inches tall, with wonderful foliage. Although it looks tiny and delicate, it’s actually pretty tough, and deer-resistant. It spreads from an underground stem called a rhizome and will make a nice patch in your garden. Don’t plant it too deep — those rhizomes need to be close to the soil surface. Average, organic, well-drained soils are fine, and once it’s established, it can take some drought. Be sure it’s mulched, though, which will take care of any fertilization needs, too.
The flowers range from light to dark blue, or lavender. They are borne on very short stems, often appearing nearly stemless. Unfortunately, the flowers only last a couple of weeks, but they are beautiful while they are there. It offers great foliage when the lovely flowers are finished — swordlike, like all irises, but small.
It looks great along a woodland path, or anywhere you can see the pretty flowers up close. Ferns, heuchera, tiarella and our native sedum (sedum ternatum) make great companions in the shade and part-shade.
Try one of these cute little plants in your garden today for quiet, graceful color.