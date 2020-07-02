It was a celebration of 60 years together in North Bethany recently, when Roger Lieske and Suzanne Keys and their family headed to the beach just in time for their big “diamond anniversary.”
According to the family, they were both active in their church youth group, the Walther League, and first met at Camp Pioneer, a Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod (LCMS)-affiliated camp on Lake Erie in Angola, N.Y. Rog is from Baltimore, Md., and Sue is from snowy Buffalo, N.Y. After Roger graduated from Johns Hopkins, they were married at Calvary Lutheran Church in Buffalo on July 9, 1960.
For the next 46 years they lived in Baltimore, Md., and raised their family, as well as honeybees, rabbits, lots of vegetables and a few family dogs. Roger worked as a fellow engineer at Westinghouse/Northrop Grumman, retiring after 50 years. They hosted many foster children before starting their own biological family.
In addition to raising the family and working as the church secretary for many years, Sue has a passion for natural foods, healthy eating and for feeding the world. Over many years, she organized food co-ops, and supported and volunteered at organizations including La Leche League and Heifer International. They also both enjoy visiting, and, in Rog’s case, photographing botanical gardens around the country.
In January 2006, they moved to New Freedom, Pa., where they continue to serve their family, community and Lord. They remain dedicated and very active in service to the Lord at their church.
Rog and Sue have three children: Mary Holle and her husband, Wayne, of Pennsylvania; Anne Wigent and her husband, Steve, of New York; John Lieske and his wife, Gosia, of Colorado; and eight grandchildren: Timothy Holle of Maryland; Elizabeth Hayter and her husband, Benjamin, of Missouri; Daniel Holle of Pennsylvania; Anna Holle of Minnesota; Zachariah Wigent of New York; Deborah Holle of Pennsylvania; Nathaniel Wigent of New York; Rachael Holle of Pennsylvania — ranging in age from 27 to 13.
Their 2020 visit marks the 12th year of bringing the family together for their anniversary week of memory-making, family bonding and fun in North Bethany. Still very much in love, they recognize their anniversary every month.