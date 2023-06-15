This 6,200-square-foot home located by a pond on 3 tree-lined acres offered a blank canvas to the buyers to fully develop its potential for gracious indoor and outdoor entertaining. They began outside in 2020 by adding a pickleball court, a large patio with pool, hot tub, built-in grill and bar, plus dozens of additional trees and shrubs to create a comfortable outdoor oasis.
Inside the 2016 house, the main floor includes a central living room surrounded by an adjoining TV room and bar, library, office and a formal dining room for good flow when entertaining. A casual breakfast room, sunroom and primary suite enjoy views of the back yard. Two ensuite guest bedrooms complete the first floor, while a full guest suite with a living room, kitchenette, workspace and gym occupies the upper level.
The homeowners have introduced a love of dramatic color into the formerly neutral interior, pairing teal in all of its variations with deep shades of terracotta. High ceilings offered the opportunity to showcase their art collection, as well as his collection of clocks and her wood architectural salvage pieces, bringing character and richness to the home. Believing that every room should have some whimsy, they’ve included life-sized critters in both the formal living room and dining room.
Although they used to live in a waterfront beach house, they now enjoy having a home that feels as if it’s out in the country, yet is situated close to the beaches nearby, offering them the best of both worlds.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Like all 10 homes on the 2023 tour, this home will be available to be seen virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets. Each of the 10 homes will feature a professionally produced video, which will offer Tour patrons an opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
