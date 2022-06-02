The sound of 50 players tossing beanbags toward a target, in unison, makes a very distinctive kind of thud. The bags sailed through the air of the Bethany Beach church parking lot and landed hard on a wooden service, like a sack of potatoes.
It could only be a cornhole competition. At the May 28 St. Ann Parish fundraiser for the St. Vincent De Paul Society, none of the players were really very good at landing their bags in the actual hole on the colorful, painted ramps. But that wasn’t really the point of the game.
St. Ann’s has sponsored a St. Vincent De Paul Society for seven years, and it’s been a very impressive run. Just in the months of March and April, the SVDP reported to the parish it had provided $17,500 in food for the poor and needy in the area from its food bank at Our Lady of Guadulupe Mission Church on Route 17. More than 377 families were assisted with donations including $2,700 provided to help with mortgage payments, utilities and rent bills in these inflationary times. The food pantry is open on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10 a.m., except the third Thursday of each month, when it has afternoon hours from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
“We have grown as an organization and now have over 70 volunteers in just seven years with our St. Vincent De Paul group at St. Ann’s Parish,” said Carol Curran, the group’s president.
Nearly 100 people turned out for the Corn Hole for a Cause charity fundraiser, which also included a food grill station, a raffle and registration, all outside in the parking lot near Delaney Hall.
Tish Galu, a longtime SVDP member and member of the fundraising committee, along with her husband, Mike, said, “We are amazing at making connections between our church and the community, and Carol is a wonderful delegator so that everyone in our charity group can contribute something.”
Galu added that the local chapter has really scaled based on its success in delivering community services to the area poor and needy. According to the U.S. Census, 11 percent of the population in Sussex County, or nearly 25,000 people, live below the poverty line,
Other SVDP members locally on the Memorial Day-weekend fundraiser’s organizing committee included Lorraine Jordan and Rose Madden.
Jackie Boyd of the St. Ann Salt & Light committee has been an SVDP member since the local chapter’s inception.
“The under-served should not feel hopeless,” she said. “We really do need to support our community here.”
Today, the National SVDP Council provides resources, training and spiritual formation for nearly 100,000 Vincentians in 5,000 conferences and councils across the country, including St. Ann Parish.
Vincentians respond to many community and individual needs through programs such as disaster relief services, job training and placement, thrift stores and food pantries, such as the local OLG mission pantry in Frankford.
To donate to the St. Ann Parish St. Vincent De Paul Society and charity, send a check to: SVDP, P.O. Box 879, Ocean View, DE 19970.