Dressed in costumes from demons to dinosaurs, visitors to the annual Halloween celebration Cops & Goblins had a wickedly good time munching on pizza and cheeseburgers, and enjoying festivities in John West Park, with its many decorations and activities.
“The kids had a great time. It was nice to see all the local families,” a beaming Ocean View Police Chief Ken McLaughlin said. His department started and, every year, plans, the event that draws hundreds of families. Some even brought their dogs for the event held on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 30.
“We had something like 600 gift bags put together, and they were gone in the first hour. Cops & Goblins was started with the goal of, ‘What can we do for our local families, and particularly the kids?’ and as a way to give back to the community for all the support they give us. We really are blessed in the fact that we get overwhelming support from the community.
“That’s how this all began, and I think it turned into a great event. It was a great day to come out and show your appreciation to local law enforcement. I want to thank Capt. Heath Hall. He was the lead in organizing the event,” McLaughlin told the Coastal Point later, adding that the planning for the 2022 Cops & Goblins will begin in a few weeks.
“It takes a long time to get it all planned and everything scheduled. The vendors were overwhelming, just wonderful, and the community support was great. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 16 came and helped out, and we had the Department of Corrections there, state police, Dagsboro police, Bethany police. The Delaware Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement was there. Delaware park rangers were there. It gave the public an opportunity for people to interact with a lot of the law local law-enforcement,” he said.
Papa John’s donated hundreds of cheese and pepperoni pizzas for the event, and Hocker’s barbecue truck was there with hot dogs and burgers. Rita’s Ice gave away flavors including orange, peppermint chocolate chip and cherry. Bowls of miniature candy bars were on tables throughout the park.
At the crafts table, Dianne Sneddon was helping her 6-year-old granddaughter, Allie Sneddon, of Clarksville, decorate a pumpkin.
“How do you like her?” little Allie asked a passerby who stopped to admire it.
“It’s beautiful,” the smiling passerby said, and Allie said she named it Sally.
Nearby, children played on inflatable slides, and others stood in line to ride High Tide and River Dance, horses owned by Grace Poe of Saddle Up Stables in Bridgeville as their “mummies” reminded them to hold on tightly.
Members of the Ocean View Historical Society welcomed guests to the Coastal Towns Historic Village adjoining the park and shared details about the town’s early days, when Ocean View was named Hall’s Store after the local general store, which has been recreated at the historic village.
Sgt. Russ Carter of the Ocean View Police Department was stationed at the pizza table with other volunteers, near coolers filled with icy bottled water and cans of soda. Throughout the park, music played, including “I Don’t Like Spiders and Snakes” and the “Addams Family” theme song.
“This was our first big event post-COVID,” McLaughlin said. “We had a good crowd. Everybody was very happy.”