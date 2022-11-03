They came as roaming dinosaurs, huge green aliens carrying grown men, astronauts, blood-stained ghouls and more, and they had a frighteningly good time at Cops & Goblins, the annual community Halloween party hosted by the Ocean View Police Department.
John West Park was filled with children who played in huge inflatables, coasted down slides, munched on pizza and hamburgers, enjoyed ice cream and, perhaps most importantly, went trick-or-treating from table to table set up on the grass throughout the park on Saturday, Oct. 29, filling bags and plastic pumpkins with chocolate bars and gummy candies.
Hundreds of costumed children, and nearly as many adults, played the part of princesses, unicorns, even Gomez from “The Addams Family,” with Thing perched on his shoulder and his son carrying a candy receptable fashioned like the hairy Cousin It.
Local disc jockey Brian K. Hall, dressed as a monk in a long brown robe with cross around his neck, provided Halloween music, made announcements and presided over the costume contest for children who won medals on ribbons — some that wouldn’t fit over their huge masks — and trophies. The best overall award was presented to a little boy named Jax, dressed as the captain of the ill-fated Titanic, as Hall quipped, “Finally, something good happened to the Titanic.”
“There’s some good stuff here,” Hall said as he watched children parade past judges, including Ocean View Mayor John Reddington and his wife, who was dressed as a witch with a decorative black, pointed hat.
There were cheers and applause for contestants ranging from Dorothy, carrying a basket with a toy dog resembling Toto, to the Starbucks Family — the mother wore a cream-colored dress, while the father was in khakis and a green apron, and one child looked like a cake pop, while on the baby’s head was a plastic drink cup lid and straw.
Hall introduced a smiling Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, who thanked everyone for making the afternoon successful.
Pumpkins arranged on bales of straw and colorful mums in full bloom decorated the park for the event, held from 1 to 4 p.m. on a breezy fall day that set the perfect backdrop for Halloween.
South Coastal Library gave away books suitable for preschoolers to age 12, plus 500 gift bags, with each containing a coloring book, crayons and application for a library card. About $3,000 of the $29,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds the library received was used to buy the books, said Library Director Sue Keefe, who was dressed as a pink unicorn.
A little kangaroo with soft fur, named Wanda, nestled in a pouch and being held close by a Barn Hill Preserve employee, attracted a crowd, as did a hedgehog, his head buried in straw, napping, as children gently patted his back.
Nearby, there were horseback rides, giant inflatables shaped like a saber-toothed tiger and shark, and carnival rides.
During planning of this year’s Cops & Goblins, McLaughlin encouraged the community to join in the fun and explained that, when the event was conceived of a few years ago, the police department wanted to add a signature event “to its outreach initiatives.”
“Specifically, we were looking to host something that would be fun for the whole family and would generate positive encounters between the police and young people in the Ocean View area. On Oct. 31, 2015, the inaugural Cops & Goblins event took place. Hundreds of area children attended, and feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive.
“Cops & Goblins was started with the goal of, ‘What can we do for our local families and particularly the kids?’ and as a way to give back to the community for all the support they give us. We really are blessed in the fact that we get overwhelming support from the community,” McLaughlin said.
“It’s my favorite event all year,” said Ocean View Police Capt. Heath Hall, who coordinates it.
“Kids have a great time, and there are smiles on everyone’s faces. That’s what we want. Every year it seems to grow bigger and bigger as the word spreads,”
“You can have a pretty good lunch, do some trick-or-treating, get some nice hand-outs. … It’s fun. The crazy part is coordinating it. We start looking into it in May. That’s the start of our new budget year. I start putting out feelers, making phone calls for my rides and pony rides,” Hall said.