A new English Conversation Practice class for adults will begin at the Selbyville Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The free, 90-minute class will be held in the craft room at the library and will be taught by Dale Ashera Davis, Sussex County coordinator for Literacy Delaware, based in Wilmington, and Kim Taylor, an AmeriCorps member of Literacy Delaware.
Pre-registration, which can be done by calling the library at (302) 436-8195, is recommended but not required.
The class is designed for those of all abilities and primary languages.
“If English is not your first language — or even second or third — you can take this class. There is a drop-in sort of thing, because it’s hard for people to commit to multiple weeks of classes,” Selbyville Public Library Director Kelly Kline said.
“We are always looking for ways to help people in our community. The library is all about learning, and we want to offer services that improve people’s lives,” she said.
Planned to continue at least through spring, the class is multi-level.
“Kim and I both have experience teaching all levels of English to people who don’t speak English,” Davis said.
“Sussex is 40 percent Hispanic, according to the latest polls. Because of that, we expect the majority of people who attend will be Spanish-speaking, and that’s fine because Kim has a little Spanish and I have a little more, and we have all the tools we need to make the class successful,” she said.
Literacy Delaware is also designed to help adults realize their potential “as confident, self-sufficient and productive employees, supportive parents and engaged community members,” according to the group’s website, at www.literacydelaware.org.