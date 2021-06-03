Are you thinking of gardening, but don’t have much room, or energy? Do you have a little spot on your patio or porch that’s begging for some color? A container garden might be just what you need!
A container garden is any garden that grows in a container — and a container can be just about anything you have on hand: an old wheelbarrow; a nice big seashell; an old bathtub; a straw basket (with a waterproof liner); a colander; a pretty pot or whatever you want! Make sure it has some drainage, so the plants in it don’t drown, and you’re good to go.
What’s a good way to design a container garden? If you’re outside walking around in one of our many great parks, or any natural area, you’ll notice that there are layers in the way the plants grow — taller plants, shorter plants, still shorter ones, all the way to the ground. Forests have a canopy layer with the tallest trees, the oaks, hickories and maples, then shorter ones, including dogwoods, then shrubs, then the ground layer.
Like a set of bookshelves in your house, this is an efficient use of space, and is very pleasing to the eye.
The same principle applies to container gardening, and you may have seen it described as using “thrillers,” “fillers” and “spillers.” Your thriller is a taller plant that catches your eye; the filler fills in around the area, giving more color and interesting contrasting or complementary shapes and textures; and the spiller provides movement and grace, softening the design by cascading out of the pot.
When you’re planting, the thriller goes in the center of a pot that will be viewed from all sides, or at the back of a pot that will be displayed in a corner or against a wall. You then position your fillers around the thriller. If you want, you can use a mix of plants for this job: some with foliar interest, others with flowers.
Some thrillers could be cannas, grasses, yuccas, salvias or angelonias. Fillers could be petunias, calibrachoas, cupheas, pentas or begonias. Spillers can be sweet potato vines, scaveolas, verbenas or bacopas. You can choose contrasting or complementary colors, or a container of all one color that you love! Pink and yellow, or purple and orange, or red, white and blue — whatever you like.
Here are some container-gardening myths, busted:
- Put gravel in the bottom of the pot for drainage — No! Studies have shown that water won’t travel well from one texture to another. Putting gravel in inhibits drainage. Just use potting soil.
- Use new potting soil every year — No! It’s fine to just refresh the soil, replacing maybe up to a quarter or so, and mixing it up.
- Use garden soil in containers — No! Potting soil is lighter and provides much better drainage. Plus, it actually holds moisture well, too. Any good quality commercial potting soil is fine.
- Watering midday will burn the leaves — No! It rains all the time, at any time of day; leaves don’t get burned when the sun comes out. But don’t forget to water. Your pot may — in fact, probably will — need it once a day if it’s in the sun in the heat of the summer. And water until you see some come out the holes at the bottom.
- Any fertilizer is fine — Partly true, but the best will have a ratio of 3-1-2. All fertilizers have three numbers on the bag: the percentage of the three macronutrients most needed by plants. You might have seen 5-10-5, or 20-20-20. You want the first number to be the highest — that’s the nutrient most needed by plants.
- You need a special fertilizer to get the best flowers or fruit — No! See above. You don’t need special bloom fertilizers, but one with the ratio 3-1-2. It could be 9-3-6, but as long as the first number — the percentage of nitrogen — is the highest, you’re in good shape. And follow label directions for how much to use, in fact it’s better to under fertilize, than over fertilize.
If you follow these tips, you’ll have the prettiest containers around. Container gardening is fun, and accessible to everyone. Happy planting!