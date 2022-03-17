There’s a chocolate cake in Susan Connor’s future.
On Tuesday, March 22, she will celebrate her 96th birthday, but Connor — who managed radio stations that she and her late husband purchased, while also helping him with other ventures and raising five children — downplayed the milestone.
“I don’t have any plans, really. Just to live through it. Just ‘Thank you, Lord’ because he is a great God,’” she said cheerfully on a recent Sunday afternoon at home with her sons, Brad and J.P.
“I have had the greatest life, very interesting. Just great. I had a great God who took care of me, who helped me with everything,” she said, as Brad Connor, former Dagsboro mayor, interjected that, of course there will be a celebration, definitely with chocolate, his mother’s favorite.
“Then maybe a Hershey bar, too,” she said, with a slight laugh.
Susan Connor is the kind of woman you could talk to all day — certainly about her business acumen, but also about her younger days having “great fun” dancing the jitterbug and meeting J. Parker Connor Sr. “at a party or something.”
She liked him, but he didn’t exactly cut a rug.
“Oh, he was a terrible dancer. He tried to dance, but he just couldn’t do it. I tried to stay as far apart from him as possible so he wouldn’t step on my feet, because he was so terrible. He was really good at everything — good businessman, wonderful father. He was good at everything else. When I met him, I wasn’t particularly impressed. He didn’t stand out at anything particularly.
“Well, I went out with him some. In those days, you dated a lot of people, whereas today they go steady and all of that. We went in the same group. That’s just how it happened. He took me over to meet his family. I just liked him. I don’t think any particular things stand out. He was just a nice person,” she said, then paused and added with a softness in her voice, “I miss him terribly.”
When her husband died in 2006, at 79, they had been married for 56 years. Their other children are Catherine Connor Phillips and Kevin J. Connor. Another son, Matthew, is deceased. There are eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Connor’s brother, Richard C. Oliver who, with his wife, Margaret, retired in South Bethany, serves on the South Bethany Town Council.
“She is very proud of his community participation,” Brad Connor said.
As the three spoke, J. Parker Connor Sr.’s accomplishments were often referred to and repeated, with warm memories and anecdotes. In his obituary, the family wrote as a Washington, D.C., communications law attorney, he practiced more than 25 years before becoming a radio broadcaster, Realtor and businessman in Bethany Beach. In his law practice, he represented radio and television stations throughout the country in matters before the Federal Communications Commission, and served as counsel to municipalities in matters involving the Federal Power Commission, now the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
He and his wife bought a real estate brokerage in Bethany Beach in 1969, naming it Connor Realty. The former owners were Hazel and John Hargadine, and their company was amongst the oldest real estate business in Bethany Beach.
Susan Connor, working diligently with her husband, was a strong woman who wasn’t easily deterred.
“Not a bit. If you tried, she’d step right over you and if you said anything she’d come back and you’d be sorry,” son Brad said.
“You just had to do it. You’re going to do it. Be on time. Be honest. Work hard. Working hard, that I definitely learned from her. Challenges are no problem. You just do it. My mother would say, ‘Don’t tell me no. Don’t say you can’t do it. Just do it. And be happy about it. If you come in here sad, don’t tell me,’” he recalled.
“She is a very devoted Catholic. She went to church every day at 8:30 a.m. in Bethany Beach and every morning when we lived in Chevy Chase. She got me very involved in the church and gave me the religious background we all got and we need. So much so that I sent my kids to Christian school because of her influence on me, that example she gave me. Her strong will and just her hard work. I just saw from a young kid that you got to get in there and do it,” he said.
He and his siblings got along well and obeyed their parents, he said.
“If you didn’t, the red stick would come out, and you would not do it again. It was a pretty heavy stick, and it proved its point,” he said.
Asked the secret to tending to five children while having a demanding job, Susan Connor laughed and said, “It would probably be better to ask my children.”
It was rather unusual for women to be in positions of management when she first got into the radio business, but she said she doesn’t remember being disrespected. In fact, colleagues treated her well, and that was the common practice in the radio industry, son J.P. said.
A native of Michigan, Connor was born on March 22, 1926, in Washington, D.C., but doesn’t remember growing up with an interest in pursuing any particular career. But her accomplishments are many and impressive, including being founding member of the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce, then, later, president of its board of directors. She was president, for one year, of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Broadcasters’ Association and board member of the National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C.
While she and her husband owned radio stations, she was never on the air. But her husband broadcast the news and her children participated. The family covered community events, delivered the news, helped raise money for many organizations and served listeners by announcing lost and found dogs and cats.
“I love animals, so I got very upset about when they were lost,” Connor said, as son J.P. said his mother was instrumental in starting the Worcester County (Md.) Humane Society and that he and his siblings had dogs and cats while they were growing up.
“The DJs were live, and we kids had to go out and sell. My mother made sure the DJs did what they were supposed to do. My brother J.P. and I sold and sold, all over the peninsula. I don’t know how she did all she did, looking at it now,” Brad Connor said.
“WJDY-AM was one of the original stations in Salisbury [Md.]. … They had two in Salisbury and two in Seaford at the same time until the late ’90s. Then they sold the entire group.”
Brad Connor was on the air at 4 a.m. before he went to school.
“I did it for years. I loved it,” he said.
In 1974, their father “applied his regulatory expertise to obtain a license from the FCC for WWTR-FM, a new FM radio station in Bethany Beach.”
WWTR was the first radio station in the area to be located at the beach, with studios visible from the street on Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Bethany. At the time, very few radio stations existed in the area, and the station was so successful that Connor was referred to in local news coverage as the “czar” of FM radio at the beach, his family wrote in his obituary.
He was the first in the area to emphasize live broadcasting from remote locations and used modern microwave transmission equipment from a mobile studio. Before that, remote broadcasting had been transmitted using telephone links back to the station, but the sound quality was poor.
“The bright blue WWTR mobile broadcast van was a familiar sight to visitors to Ocean City and the Delaware coast in the 1970s and early ’80s.” It roamed the area, giving prizes to drivers sporting a WWTR bumper sticker on their cars. “The winners were often surprised when they realized that their good fortune was being broadcast live on the air. In the 1970s, the station also sponsored popular contests in which free Caribbean cruises were awarded to contestants,” J. Parker Connor Sr.’s obituary states.
Later, he bought WJDY-AM in Salisbury and WSUX-FM in Seaford, and put WSBY-FM on the air in Salisbury.
In 1981, the couple bought commercial property on Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach, where there was a historic home known as “The Clubhouse.”
“Rather than tear it down, Connor donated the structure to a local church, which moved it to their land in Bethany Beach, where it still serves as housing for church retreats. He then built and operated at that location the first dedicated video arcade in Bethany, as well as a miniature golf course,” it states.
Connor also purchased the former Johnson’s Midway Store in Bethany Beach in 1983 and got the first off-premise liquor license issued for Bethany Beach in 1984, and opened Connor’s Package Store.
It was a bustling, lively time, with everyone working together, Susan Connor recalled.
“My children were wonderful. They really were. They worked with us very well. My daughter was the eldest, and she didn’t take anything for one minute from any of them. They had to do what she said. She set rules, and they were good about it. Of course I am proud of my children. Well, they are sitting here, so I have to say that,” she teased.
“I never thought I would be running a radio station. I didn’t even know what a radio station was, but that was my husband’s business so I represented him. It happened so slowly. It was never any big, ‘Oh, my. You are going to run a radio station.’ I sort of crept into it,” she said.
“It was wonderful. I enjoyed every minute I was there.”