The website of Conley’s Church states very simply, “We serve God by serving others.” One of the ways that the church translates those words into action is through their food ministries.
Organizers said those who are food insecure or homeless soon realize that there are many gaps in the social service safety net, and those gaps were exacerbated during the pandemic. Conley’s Church food ministries works to close some of the gaps by providing meals to food-insecure and homeless individuals in Sussex County through multiple outreach programs.
When visits to Conley’s Food Pantry decreased during the pandemic, hundreds of dollars of food that was nearing its expiration date was donated to a program serving women and children who had been victims of abuse.
In past years, Conley’s had been distributing donated food to several affordable-housing complexes in Millsboro. During the pandemic, it was noted that children were not getting breakfast and lunch because they did not attend school in person, so about a year ago the Feeding the Flock ministry was started. Bag lunches are provided on Monday and Friday to anyone who needs food, no questions asked, whether they live in the apartment complex where the food is being distributed or not.
Conley’s recently provided meals for Code Purple at the old DSP Troop 7 building, and at the Community Resource Center in Rehoboth. After Code Purple ceased operations for the warmer weather, Conley’s started supplying meals on weekends for the homeless encampment in Georgetown.
The food for these ministries comes from a combination of donations from businesses and individuals. “The work of meal preparation and delivery is done by a small but dedicated group of volunteers including Edwina Flannery, Betty Hudson, Cindy Galloway, Kathy Straub, Dale Kehrer, Carol Ridgeley, Bill Barry, Scherrie Barry and Cheryl Wood.”
Organizers noted, “The future of helping the food-insecure would be much improved by having a coordinated year-round distribution system that includes strategic transportation to better fill the gaps in the current social service system.”
Anyone who would like to help or needing further information should call the church office at (302) 945-1881, e-mail to ConleysUMC@gmail.com, or visit www.ConleysUMC.org. Conley’s UMC is located at 33106 Jolyn’s Way, Lewes (off Camp Arrowhead Road in the Angola area).