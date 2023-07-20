Grief doesn’t have to be about the loss of a person. Other losses, leaders of a new grief support group say, can bring about profound, debilitating grief.
Community Lutheran Church pastor the Rev. Karis Graham and Grief Recovery Specialist Bethann McIntosh have both experienced grief, personally and professionally.
Graham said she was in the Berlin, Md., medical office where McIntosh’s practice is located when she saw some of McIntosh’s promotional materials.
“The wheels started turning,” Graham said, and she knew her community could benefit from McIntosh’s expertise.
With a largely, at the time, older congregation, Graham said, “I noticed that there was a pattern of grief. And not just people grieving the loss of people they love after 60 years of marriage or whatever, but people who are grieving a loss due to political, social… loss of children through illnesses… It was overwhelming.”
When she saw McIntosh, she said, “I thought, ‘This is what we need.’” In her previous professional life, in addition to being a veteran of three wars, Graham had been a therapist who “did a lot of emergency mental health work” in the Washington, D.C., area and working with people dealing with mentally illness.
“I had an understanding,” she said, “that this was beyond a pastoral level of care. Grief was starting to take a very scary turn with people in our community … where folks were asking, ‘Can I live without this person being in my life? Can I live without seeing my grandkids? Can I live not being able to see the child I bore?’”
She said she and McIntosh immediately clicked as a team.
“We’re like Click and Clack,” she said, referencing the popular NPR radio show hosted by two brothers that revolves around cars.
One of the main goals for the group — which now includes about 15 regular attendees, both from the church and from the community at large — is “to have a much more practical understanding of grief” than just the platitudes that permeate society, Graham said.
McIntosh became a grief support counselor as a result of losses in her own life, losing her mother to lung cancer when McIntosh was only 20. She had cared for her mother in her final months, then also lost her father suddenly. Then, 16 years later, her husband, Daniel — an EMT in Bensalem, Pa. — died of a heart attack while on duty.
Graham also was a chaplain at Arlington National Cemetery, during which she buried more than 500 veterans, she said.
As co-facilitators for the group, McIntosh said, “We’re able to relate. We’re able to shift the perspective. That’s huge,” she said.
Both women agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic and the isolation that went with it have exacerbated existing grief issues for many.
“COVID isolated us,” Graham said, and in addition to the death of friends and relatives during the pandemic, there were lost relationships that have not returned.
At each meeting of the group, members take turns reading aloud parts of the “Mourners’ Rights,” which include such things as “I have the right to feel a multitude of emotions, or not,” and “I have the right to experience unexpected bursts of grief.”
“This group has stuck with it,” Graham said. “We were just going to do this for three months, and now Community Lutheran has made a commitment with Bethann that we want to continue this into infinity,” she said, “because it meets such a need. And it’s just not the death of people. Look, we’ve got people coming from the D.C. area or from Wilmington or Baltimore who are moving here, who have given up amazing careers, and they come here and they don’t know where they fit in. They feel amazing loss.”
McIntosh said the fact that the group doesn’t focus on one particular type of grief makes it meaningful for a much broader sector of the population. While one person might come because of one particular grief issue, that doesn’t mean they can’t relate to a different type that someone else might be experiencing, because everyone brings a whole lifetime of experiences.
One common theme among grievers is guilt — that they didn’t spend more time with the person they lost, that they are unable to be present for those still in their lives. And both Graham and McIntosh said an important part of the recovery process can be realizing what guilt really is.
“The definition of guilt,” Graham said, is an important realization for those who are grieving.
“It’s something that we did to intentionally hurt someone,” McIntosh said. “Guilt is a heavy word. It puts a lot of pressure on someone. It can really take us down a rabbit hole,” she said.
Instead of talking about feelings of guilt, McIntosh suggests that people “Change it,” she said, suggesting that, during the grieving process, people instead use “disappointed” to describe their feelings about something they did — or didn’t — do.
“As a pastor, this is a beautiful thing,” Graham said of the group and its focus on helping members find a way forward. “I’ve just come from two funerals in two weeks,” with all that entails, she said, and helping the grieving is a huge part of what she does as a pastor.
One member of the group, Debbie Micsky, said she joined it because she wanted to be able to help a friend, who lives in another state, who is grieving. Reading the “Mourner’s Rights,” she said, has helped her “understand what she’s going through.”
“This is a great group,” Micsky said, adding that she has learned to let her friend grieve in her own way, while being supportive. “She drives the car. I’m just here to listen,” she said.
“This group is a step in their healing,” McIntosh said of its members. “And when they are able to speak — and they all do; we don’t have one person that does not chime in — they’re releasing the pain, which is taking weight off their shoulders.”
After reading the Mourners’ Rights, each member “checks in” with what they’ve been doing and feeling since the last meeting.
“It amazes me every time, but it always seems like there’s an underlying theme” from those comments, which guides the rest of the session, she said.
Graham said the grief group is an important part of the church’s focus on inclusion. Its new brochure states, “We welcome you: Your culture, your voice, your life experiences.” She added that the biweekly group is “one of my highlights” as a pastor.
As an example of how the group supports each person’s right to grieve in their own way, Graham talked about tissues, and how people often hand them to others who are crying.
“It’s a way of saying ‘I’m not comfortable with you crying,” she said. “In this group, people get their own Kleenex when they want them.”
She said that the group’s very existence has given congregation members “permission to say, ‘I have experienced loss.’”
“We can’t fix what happened,” McIntosh said. “But we are absolutely going to help you move forward and make an amazing life.”