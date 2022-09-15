A Community Fun Day is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17, in Frankford Town Park, according to the president of the Lower Sussex NAACP, which is sponsoring the first-time event.
Lower Sussex NAACP President Lucinda Spence said the event will offer free food, fellowship and fun for all, and that she hopes it will be the beginning of building a relationship with the community.
“I grew up here; I left and I came back,” Spence said. “I want to try to get things going,” that will encourage unity within Frankford, as well as surrounding towns.
She said at the Tuesday, Sept. 6, Frankford Town Council meeting that town officials and the Frankford Police Department have worked with her in planning the event. Outgoing Police Chief Laurence Corrigan said he plans to attend the event, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Spence said there will be games for children, as well as raffles and some speakers to bring the message of unity. Entry to the event is free of charge. Frankford Town Park is located at the intersection of Clayton Avenue and Hickory Street.