After 30 years of providing food to thousands of families, the Community Food Pantry in Selbyville will close next month.
The last day to drive through and pick up bags stuffed with spaghetti, sauce, peanut butter, jelly and other groceries will be Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.
“It’s kind of bittersweet that we are closing, but we feel we are leaving it in good hands because other food pantries are opening,” explained Joyce Dennis, a member of Community Food Pantry’s board of directors. “We have seen our numbers decrease quite a bit. Since COVID, our numbers decreased. You would think they would have increased, but there have been so many other food pantries opened to fill that need. Several churches have pantries and a lot of smaller pantries opened, and people have many more opportunities to get food.”
“A lot of our patrons are elderly. They had been with us 20-plus years. A lot of them are deceased or gotten to the point where have family members they live with and they don’t have to come to the food pantry. Years ago, we were the only pantry in this part of Sussex County. The Food Bank of Delaware rarely came down to Sussex County, but since COVID the Food Bank has started doing distribution and they are planning a warehouse in the state. People have many more opportunities to get food,” Dennis said.
Myra Bare, who is on the food bank board with Dennis and the Rev. Mark Phillips, said closing the food bank marks the of the end of an era.
“But it’s been a wonderful mission we have all enjoyed. I’ll miss seeing the people every month, but our numbers dropped. Early on, we served 600 families a year, or 50 a month, sometimes a little more, but the numbers decreased recently. I’m 75. I had a stroke, and I’m not walking. There is a lot of carrying, packing and doing things I can’t do right now. It is very sad. It’s not something we wanted to do. We anticipated if we stayed healthy we would be able to continue a few more years. We thought there might be somebody who might want to step up and take charge,” Bare said.
The food pantry will have funds left over after it closes. Organizations that plan to provide food, and who are interested in the funds, can call Dennis at (302) 732 6565 or write to P.O. Box 876, Selbyville, DE 19975.
The food bank operated on donations from churches, foundations and individuals in the community. In a typical month before the pandemic, there were as many as 80 pickups of bags of groceries containing saltine crackers, loaves of bread, canned green beans and corn, applesauce, fresh chicken donated by Mountaire Farms, and deer meat when it was in season, from DNREC’s fish and wildlife division.
Dennis said she, Bare and Phillips are grateful to everyone who has contributed “for their generosity and to Mountaire and the fish and wildlife division for deer meat and all the support from the community.”
She will miss the food bank, she said.
“Oh, my goodness. It has been my passion. I worked with it for 27 years, almost from the beginning. We lost our son in 1997. He was 27, and he was wonderful. He dedicated his time to nursing homes,” she said. “It was a bad time. After he passed this gave me something to dedicate myself to.”