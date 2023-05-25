A three-part community conversation about scripture and life, sponsored by Community Lutheran Church of Frankford, will be held Fridays from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on June 2, 9 and 16 at CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach. The series, being held during Pride Month, will be led by the Rev. Dr. Karis Graham and Lutheran theologian Robert Gotwalt.
The focus of the event will be Colby Martin’s book “Unclobber: Rethinking Our Misuse of the Bible on Homosexuality.” The book re-examines what the Bible says and does not say about homosexuality in a way that organizers said sheds light on outdated and inaccurate assumptions and interpretations.
“This will be a safe discussion space to examine what the Bible really says, and everyone’s voice will be heard,” said Graham. “We are inviting all members of the community to take part in this thoughtful conversation and consider the biases against the LGBTQ community that are often handed down through generations. Our goal is to align heads and hearts.”
There is no RSVP needed to attend, and the event hours coincide with free parking in Rehoboth Beach.
For more information, contact Graham at (302) 470-0379 or drkkgraham@gmail.com.