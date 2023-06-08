The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation donated part of the proceeds from its annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour to the Cancer Support Community of Delaware. Pictured are, from left to right, front to back: Regan Roberts-Deck, Kathy McDonald, Susan Davis, Billy Scott, Mike DiPaolo, Lauren Weaver, Kristin Lang-Miller, Chuck Coleman and Garth Troescher.
The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation donated part of the proceeds from its annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour to the Bethany Beach, Millville and Selbyville volunteer fire companies. Pictured are, from left to right, front to back: Deputy Chief Paul Sterling (Millville Volunteer Fire Co.) and Vice President Mike Suit (Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Co.,) Kami Banks Kane, Kristin Lang-Miller, Alison Schuch, Zach Evans, Pam Vaughan, Regan Roberts-Deck, Chuck Coleman, Kathy McDonald, David Szumski, Garth Troescher, Mike Dipaolo, Stephen Soulas and Lauren Weaver.
The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation donated part of the proceeds from its annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Pictured are, from left to right, front to back: Kami Banks Kane, Regan Roberts-Deck, Kathy McDonald, Marina Fesser, Mark Carter, Billy Scott, Garth Troescher, Lauren Weaver, Stephen Soulas, Kristin Lang-Miller, Alison Schuch, Zach Evans, Pam Vaughan, Chuck Coleman, David Szumski and Mike Dipaolo.
The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation donated part of the proceeds from its annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour to the Justin W. Jennings Foundation and Contractors for a Cause. Pictured are, from left to right, front to back: Kathy & David Green, Garth Troescher, Chuck Coleman, Lauren Weaver, Mike Dipaolo, Kami Banks Kane, Kathy McDonald, Zach Evans, Pam Vaughan, David Szumski, Billy Scott and Stephen Soulas.
On May 30, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 2023 Ocean to Bay Bike Tour’s community impact and presented checks to event beneficiaries. The annual ride brings thousands of cyclists from all over the country to the Quiet Resorts, organizers noted. This year, more than 180 volunteers and more than 30 local businesses and organization sponsors participated in the event.
As a result of the success of the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, more than $46,000 was spent with local business partners, and an additional $11,200 was contributed to charitable organizations and local emergency services.
Event beneficiaries and contributions received included:
• For their continued support and service during the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, the Bethany Beach, Millville and Selbyville volunteer fire companies received $750. The Christian Conference Center, the primary event location, received a contribution of $300, and $500 was raised for the Cancer Support Community of Delaware.
• The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays received $1,500.
• A portion of the proceeds of the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour was donated to two local non-profit organizations, Contractors for a Cause and the Justin W. Jennings Foundation. They each received a check for $4,080, totaling $8,160.
“The Chamber is grateful for all the event sponsors and volunteers who helped make this event possible,” organizers said. “Save the date for next year’s Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, which will take place on April 26-27, 2024.”