Having lived directly across the street from this 1989 waterfront home for several years, the owners jumped at the chance to purchase it in 2020 and finally enjoy an unfettered view of the Salt Pond. While they felt the “bones were good” and the view spectacular, the 3,400-square-foot home was vintage 1980s and needed an update. Just as COVID arrived, the homeowners began the renovation process, taking on the task of selecting and purchasing all of the needed materials themselves. Miraculously, everything arrived on schedule.
The design goal was to create a “clean, modern organic feel,” with white walls, matte-finished light woods and a consistent palette of soft, warm grey with crisp white and black accents — not unlike their previous home, which was on the 2019 tour. The renovation entailed gutting the kitchen, refinishing the pickled white-oak floors and removing the popcorn ceilings, followed by the installation of new kitchen and bath finishes and fixtures, new door hardware and the addition of a fully-equipped entertainment bar adjacent to the dining and living areas. The biggest challenge was re-engineering the bulky three-level stairs with a modern cable-rail system to complement the lighter, more open, contemporary style.
The highlight of the home is the 300-degree span of glass panels and sliders that surround the living area with the water and marsh views that the couple had been yearning for. All of it may look familiar to those who viewed the home virtually in the 2021 tour and are now able to enjoy it in person.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. This week’s home is one of the five homes on the 31st tour that will be available for in-person tours by holders of Combo tickets. And, like all 10 homes on the 2023 tour, this home will be available to be seen virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets. Each of the 10 homes will feature a professionally produced video, which will offer tour patrons with the opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the tour on any internet-enabled device.
The 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group.
Combo tickets cost $50, and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.