A coat drive is collecting new and gently-used coats, hats, scarves and gloves, and new socks, all in children’s, youth and adult sizes, with the collected items to be distributed to local agencies to be donated to those in need.
Collection will end Jan. 17, 2021, and the drop-off location is Long Neck United Methodist Church, located at 32051 Long Neck Road, Millsboro. Donations should be dropped off in front of Benjamin Hall, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Additional drop-off times include 6 to 7 p.m. before the Christmas Play on Dec. 19 (donors are welcome to stay for the play), or in between church services from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sundays.
All items being donated must be separated into male/female/child sizes and placed in separate trash bags with a list of the contents. (COVID-19 precautions require volunteers to have minimal contact with donations.)