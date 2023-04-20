The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays — in partnership with Keep Delaware Beautiful, Waste Management and the Surfrider Foundation of Delaware — will host the Delaware Coastal Community Clean-up to celebrate Earth Day. For the event taking place on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon, groups and individuals alike are being invited to adopt and clean a section of roadway throughout The Quiet Resorts.
Participants can clean up the roadways wherever they see a need or can be assigned to an area. All registered volunteers will receive check-in details and location information the week of the event. Each cleaning area will be assigned a designated hub location that will be where registered volunteers will check in, receive clean-up supplies, and discard collected trash.
Free disposal is available, and complete details will be provided to participants via email. Those interested in participating can sign up at thequietresorts.com until 8 a.m. on April 21. Contact the Chamber at (302) 539-2100 for more information.
Participants are being encouraged to tag photos with #decoastalcleanup and tag @thequietresorts to show how much they were able to collect, and to encourage others to do the same.