The Italian-American Heritage Club of Sussex County will hold their April dinner meeting on Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m., at Blue Water Grill, 226 Main Street in Millsboro.
Annette Nero Stellhorn, owner and founder of Accent on Travel, and Barbara Canizio, sales manager with Globus Vacations, will present the latest news on travel opportunities in Italy for private touring, hosted tours, and ocean and river cruising, as well as the latest protocols and requirements for entry.
Those who are interested in attending the dinner meeting should email IAHCSCD2020@gmail.com no later than April 15 to secure a reservation. Seating is limited. Parking is in the lot behind building or across the street.
The purpose of the club is:
• To promote and share an appreciation and awareness of the Italian-American culture and heritage.
• To develop an awareness of the contributions of Italians and Italian-Americans to the history and culture of the USA and the world.
• To sponsor artistic, cultural, social and educational activities relating to Italian origin.
• To promote goodwill and a greater understanding of the origins and underlying values of the Italian-American culture and heritage.
• To develop a greater sense of pride in Italian-American culture and heritage.
• To foster the principles of integrity, honesty, trust, and transparency among members of the Club and members of the community.
Those who are Italian, or of Italian descent, and are interested in becoming a member, can email IAHCSCD2020@GMAIL.COM to request a membership application.