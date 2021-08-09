A 1934 Ford Tudor topped the podium for Best-of-Show at CHEER’s 11th Annual Car-Truck-Bike Show. Owned by Steve Brasure of Laurel, the unique vehicle bested 110 other entries for the title on Sunday, Aug. 8.
The victim of a rain delay from Saturday until Sunday, CHEER’s annual show also featured a craft show and barbecue lunch featuring chicken and ribs. Although the skies were cloudy, there were no clouds in the enthusiasm of participants, organizer said, as they also participated in a live auction conducted by auctioneer Dave Wilson. Proceeds from the event will support CHEER in continuing to provide services to Sussex County’s seniors to help them remain in their homes.
The County Seat Cruisers organization assisted CHEER in producing the show.
Other featured award winners were:
- Best Sussex County Car (presented in remembrance of Levin Albartus Clark Sr.) — Russell Shaw of Selbyville, 1998 Ford Mustang Cobra;
- County Seat Cruisers Award (presented to the entry coming the farthest distance) — James Hanna of Pennsylvania, 2020 Alfa Romeo Spider;
- Best Truck — Bill Hastings, Frankford, 1951 Chevy 3100 pickup;
- Best Bike — Jerry Gallagher, Bethany Beach, 1970 Bonneville Bike;
- Best Import — John and Donna Maden, Milford, 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe; and
- Whitmer Award (presented to an individual in recognition of their dedication to preserving antique and classic cars and for their commitment to CHEER) — John Sheetz of Milton.
Honorable mentions were presented to: Ellen Barag, Milford, 1979 Pontiac Trans Am; Joe Batson, 1987 Olds Hurst Cutlas; Joe, Recee and Zara Batson, 1987 Chevy Pickup; Bruce Boehm, Ocean View, 1960 AMC Military Jeep; Maryanne Cardillo, Lewes, 1992 Chevy Corvette; Allen Cote, Felton, 1968 Ford Torino; Rob Danzi, Selbyville, 1953 Willys Jeep Pickup; Tom Dempsey, Harrington, 1969 Chevy Nova SS; Pat DiDomenicis, Lewes, 1932 Ford Coupe; Grant Ebke, Millsboro, 1975 Olds Cutlas; Robert Fay, Seaford, 1972 Chevy Nova; Larry Hughes, Felton, 1955 Chevy Bel Air; George and Kathy Husfelt, Elkton, Md., 1965 Pontiac Montero; Edward Jamison, Millsboro, 1929 Ford Model A Huckster Wagon Truck; Gary Krantz, Gordonville, Pa., 2013 Ford Mustang; Donald LeCates, Bethel, 1971 Chevy El Camino; Tonyea Mead, Lewes, 1941 Dodge Pickup; William Merritt, Ocean View, 1955 Chevy Bel Air; Francis Messick, Ellendale, 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo; Steve Messick, Laurel, 1934 Ford Pickup; Steve Messick, Laurel, 1970 Chevy Chevelle; Steve Messick, Laurel, 1963 Chevy Impala; Trudy Parker, Bethel, 2010 Dodge Challenger; Frank Palermo, Greenwood, 1957 Ford Thunderbird; Barbara Plummer, Milford, 1938 Chevy Coupe; Dan and Becky Pulley, 1947 Ford 2 Door; Bishopville, Md.; Edward Reese Sr., Lewes, 1951 Ford 4 Door; Bonnie Rosinski, Milton, 1957 Ford Thunderbird; Tom Rosinski, Milton, 1931 Ford A Huckster Wagon; Paul and Linda Ray, Felton, 1955 Chevy Bel Air; Ken and Pattie Towers, Georgetown, 1969 Chevy Camaro SS; Lyn and Suzi Vetra, Delmar, 1937 Ford 2 Door; Rodger and Tricia Vogel, Lincoln, 1972 Chevy Nova SS; Phillip Watkins, Harbeson, 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback; and Paul Zambito, Milton, 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28.