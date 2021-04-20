Clear Space Theatre representatives present a donation to Beebe Healthcare and Beebe Medical Foundation representatives as part of the Clear Space Gives Back program. Pictured are: Beebe Healthcare Oncology Services Executive Director Maurice Winkfield, Clear Space Theatre Artistic Director David Button, Beebe Director of Patient Care Services Susan McCauley, Clear Space Theatre Executive Director Wesley Paulson, Beebe Medical Foundation President Tom Protack, Clear Space Theatre Director of Development & Outreach Stephanie Hudson Whitcomb and Beebe Oncology Services Care Coordinator Amanda Aris.