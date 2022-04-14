Members of Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens are partnering with the Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro for a fundraiser to benefit the deaf in Ukraine.
Joanne Howe, owner of the theater, has offered the organization the opportunity to raffle off gift baskets and have a donation jar at each of the 11 showings of the Academy Award-winning film “CODA” from Friday, April 22, to Wednesday, April 28.
(For showtimes and ticket prices, see www.theclaytontheatre.com. Donations can be sent to Sherry Duhon, 38535 Oyster Catcher Drive, Ocean View, DE, 19970. Make checks payable to DDSC.)
“CODA” won Best Picture at the Academy Awards this year, and deaf actor Troy Kotsur won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. “CODA” stands for “child of deaf adult.”
White said members of Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens are hoping to raise as much money as possible, “because the situation is so dire in Ukraine.”
“Whatever is raised may seem like a drop in the bucket, but every dollar helps. … The money raised will be sent to the World Federation of the Deaf. WFD is working directly with the Ukraine Society for the Deaf and will send funds to them. WFD is a federation of over 140 national associations of the deaf, including the Ukraine Association of the Deaf. WFD works with the United Nations on refugee situations worldwide. Sorenson Communications, a video relay service, will match the donations that WFD receives for Ukraine,” she said.
Raising money for the deaf in Ukraine is important, she said, because the Russian invasion is a “brutal violation of human rights and millions of people are being displaced and killed, including deaf Ukrainians.”
“We are appalled at the heart-wrenching hardships and loss facing all people in Ukraine, especially those who are vulnerable. Deaf people and other disabled people are extremely vulnerable in war. For one thing, they cannot hear the warning sirens when the missiles are overhead. When lights are out during blackouts, they cannot communicate in the dark,” said White, who was honored by the Gallaudet University Alumni Association and received a Service to Others award for volunteerism.
Although many use social media apps to communicate, there are often delays causing deaf residents to miss out announcements on local radio shows and information about which shelters are open, where to find food and temporary housing, what cities are being bombed, what roads are safe for travel and which borders are easiest to get to, she said, adding that sign language interpreters are rarely available.
“From my experience, when I volunteered during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, deaf people who evacuate to shelters are overlooked when announcements are made over the loudspeakers, such as where to get medical care, meals and general rules for staying in the shelter. Males under age 60 in Ukraine are required to serve as soldiers. Deaf males are exempt, but they often face communication barriers as they explain or try to prove their deafness. The Ukraine Society of the Deaf is there helping on the ground and we want to assist them with much-needed funds,” she said.
“CODA,” she said, is “historic” because it has deaf cast members who use American Sign Language instead of hearing actors portraying deaf characters. She also praised Howe as a “terrific ally to the deaf community in our area.”
“She is the first movie theater owner in our area to offer open captions for all the films shown at the Clayton. Open captions are preferred by deaf viewers over the cumbersome gadgets some movie theaters provide deaf people. Open captions on the screen not only benefit deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers, but also children learning to read … and those learning English as a second language. In 2018 DDSC gave her the Deaf Ally award in honor of her efforts, which she displays in the lobby of the theater,” White said.
Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens was established in 2015 by local deaf retirees who felt there was a need for an organization for deaf seniors to convene and share experiences and resources, and provide support. Funds are also raised to buy holiday toys for deaf children in the Indian River School District and the Delaware School for the Deaf.
White said that, according to the National Institute on Deafness & Other Communication Disorders, about 13 percent of the U.S. population older than 12, or about 30 million people, have bilateral hearing loss, and that percentage increases to almost 25 percent among those age 65 to 74 and to 50 percent among those 75 or older.