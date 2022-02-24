A historical interpreter from the Delaware Historical Society in Wilmington will present the talk “Faith, Religion & the Church Experience of Black Delawareans” at the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
This is a hybrid event, with the program offered online and also in Rooms A and B in the library. To register, visit https://delawarelibraries.libcal.com/event/8533903. At mid-week, there were about 20 seats left to reserve at the library. Call (302) 858-5518 to reserve a seat for the event.
The talk will explore “how Black Delaware residents asserted their claim to liberty, autonomy and equality.”
Assistant Library Director Kristin Cooper said the library was contacted about having the program, and library staff quickly accepted because February is Black History Month and because “It’s a wonderful program, and it will offer a good perspective on Delaware history.”
“Local history always seems to be a draw for our community. This touches on church experience and historical background. It’s ideal for adults and seniors, but older high school students might find it interesting as well,” she said.
The program was inspired by “Forging Faith, Building Freedom,” an exhibit at the Jane & Littleton Mitchell Center for African-American Heritage, and will explore the creation and preservation of churches and spirituality.
The Mitchell Center, located in Wilmington, is promoted as offering an “expansive exploration of the African American experience from 1639 to the present through artifacts, oral history interviews, music and art.”