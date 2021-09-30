Mums are what everyone things of when they think of fall, and with good reason. With their late blooms, beautiful colors and easy care, they are everyone’s favorite fall plant.
There are 13 different types on mums classified by the National Chrysanthemum Society; one common type is the decorative mum. Growing to about 2 feet tall and wide, they prefer full sunlight during the growing season. Not enough sunlight will result in a weaker plant that produces fewer flower heads. However, blooms will last longer if they are moved to a shadier spot in the afternoon after flower buds develop. Fully shade-grown plants will also have weaker stems and exhibit less flowering. Chrysanthemums can survive in most soils, but they thrive in well-draining soil with consistent moisture.
Early in the season, mums should be watered like your lawn, about 1 inch per week. As the plants increase in size and summer brings warmer temperatures, your watering should increase. By flowering time in September and October, watering three times a week would not be too much. In a container, they should be watered once a day when they are in full bloom, until water runs out the bottom of the pot.
The growers keep mums bushy and covered in blooms and buds by, in spring, when the plants are about 6 inches tall, pinching off about 1 inch from the top of each stem. This will cause the plant to vigorously produce side branches. When those new stems are about 6 inches tall (the whole plant is now almost a foot tall), they pinch off or prune about 1 inch from the top of each stem. Again, this will force new growth from each stem.
This process of growing and pinching should continue until mid-July, when you will have a very fat, bushy plant and the flowering cycle will begin. You can do this, too, with mums you have overwintered. By planting your mum in the ground as early in the fall as possible, you’ll give them a chance to grow a good root system before winter arrives.
Chrysanthemum flowers look like they have a multitude of petals, but each individual petal is actually a small flower called a floret. There are two different types of florets: ray and disc florets. Ray florets are what we traditionally see as the petals, while the disc florets create the center buttons. When the florets are all clustered together, they give us what we know and love as a mum bloom.
The flowers are available in many forms, and colors range from pure white to yellow, bronze, pink and lavender, coral and salmon, purple and deep burgundy red. These flowers are produced by a process called photoperiodism. Mums are short-day plants; flowering is triggered by the shorter days in late summer and early fall.
Mums are beautiful in the garden, mixed with grasses, asters and goldenrods, or in a pot on their own, replacing your summer annuals. Garden centers are full of them now. Try a few around your house.