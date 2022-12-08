The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club’s annual Christmas train show continues for two more weekends at the Georgetown Public Library.
Club spokesman Bill Ziegler said that the show — which, as always, has free admission — features four model train layouts. One of them, a three-rail, O-gauge layout, features an amusement park theme, Ziegler said. Visitors can “make things happen” on the layout by pushing buttons that activate a number of activities, he said.
The show also features a two-track S-gauge layout with well-known Sussex County landmarks, he said. Handmade renditions of several beloved Rehoboth Beach locations are highlights of the S-gauge layout, according to Ziegler.
A tribute to “Mrs. Steele’s Chicken Farm” in Ocean View is the theme for another layout, and the well-known children’s book “The Polar Express” is the focus of another O-gauge layout this year.
There is also a Brio wooden train set for the littlest train enthusiasts to play with, Ziegler said.
The Georgetown show is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 17. Admission is free. The Georgetown Public Library is located at 123 W. Pine Street, Georgetown.
In addition to the Saturday shows, the club will also host about 200 first- and second-graders from Georgetown Elementary School, who will walk from school to the library for the show this month.
The Delaware Seaside Railroad Club’s clubhouse in Selbyville is also open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the year, Ziegler said, also free of charge. The club’s new location, where six layouts are on permanent display, is 36668 Dupont Highway, Selbyville.
For more information on the club, visit its website at www.delawareseasiderailroadclub.com, email dsrc@delawareseasiderailroadclub.com, call Bill Ziegler at (302) 858-6853, call the club at (302) 448-5654 or visit the club’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching for Friends of the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club. Membership applications are available on the website.