More than a dozen children are expected to march in an Independence Day parade at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Millsboro to celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States.
Planned for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, the festive 16th Annual Celebration & Children’s Parade at the church labyrinth will also feature red, white and blue beads given to all attendees, patriotic songs, facts about the good work of the American Legion and a picnic with grilled hotdogs, potato chips, desserts and beverages, all open to everyone, free of charge.
In case of rain, the event will be in St. Mark’s Parish Hall.
For the parade, bicycles, wagons, strollers and even dogs are decorated in red, white and blue, representing hardiness and valor, purity and innocence and vigilance, and perseverance and justice, respectively.
For the second year, 10-year-old Levi Layfield will be grand marshal.
“Levi started last year. We used to have an adult as the parade marshal, a former baton-twirler. Levi did it for the first time last year. He loved it so much, he wanted to do it again this year. As the marshal, he leads the parade, so he has a flag. Everybody lines up after the ceremony on the grass, and they come through. There is an arbor on one side of the labyrinth. They come through on one side of the arbor and go around the labyrinth. Everyone is seated, and everybody claps and cheers them on,” White said.
Town officials including Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway traditionally attend, as well as scouts from Boy Scout Troop 89 Color Guard, members of the American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary and Cathy Gorman, who will sing the national anthem and “God Bless America.”
Parade participants will receive gift bags filled with bubbles, snap bracelets and other trinkets, said Gale White, co-coordinator of the parade and chairwoman of the Outreach Committee for St. Mark’s. The other co-coordinator is Dotty LeCates, who founded the parade
Usually, White said, about 70 people attend, including elementary school-aged children.
“It’s fun. You don’t get to be in a parade that often. We try to gear it toward the kids,” White said.
“The Boy Scouts present the colors and retire the colors at the end. It’s a good opportunity for kids to see that. Everybody says the Pledge of Allegiance. It’s a nice, patriotic opportunity for them to see a flag ceremony,” she said.