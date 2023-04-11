The Historic Village in Ocean View’s next presentation in their 2023 lecture series will take place on Wednesday, April 19. The Historic Village will host a lecture celebrating the 100th year of the founding of the broiler chicken industry by Ocean View’s own Cecile Steele. Featured will be an introduction by chicken lover and chicken author Joanne Guilfoil, prior to the showing of the documentary of Cecile Steele’s story, “Cluck, Pluck and Luck,” produced by Michael Oates.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be held in Dr. Nippes’ meeting room in Hall’s Store Education & Visitor Center, 32 West Avenue, adjacent to John West Park in Ocean View.
The event is free, with parking available around the park. Hall’s Store is handicapped-accessible. It is the brownish/tan building (not the Town’s yellow municipal building).