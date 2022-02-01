The CHEER Travel Club is back on the road. After two years of COVID-related travel restrictions, CHEER is beginning its Travel Club once more and has several trips planned in 2022. To introduce the 2022 travel itinerary, CHEER will host a Travel Expo on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown.
The trips are open to the public, although travel discounts are offered to CHEER members and volunteers. People can escape the winter blues by exploring destinations and sampling the area’s cuisine at the CHEER Travel Expo. The Expo is free, but reservations are required. To make reservations, contact Chris Cordrey at (302) 854-2881 or email ccordrey@cheerde.com.
The non-profit agency has partnered with Mike Moyer Travel, an independent agent of Cruise Planners, to offer several selections of day trips and overnighters. The first excursion will be a day trip to Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa., on April 13, in which visitors can “Step into Spring.” Millions of tiny geophytes begin the season, blanketing the grounds with sweeps of spring-has-sprung color.
May will offer a five-night cruise on Royal Caribbean to Canada and New England. It will leave port from Cape Liberty, N.J.
The month of June is filled with a three- or four-day excursion to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and a day trip on June 18 to the Philadelphia Flower Show. This year, it will be held outdoors at FDR Park. The theme, “In Full Bloom,” will showcase how the beauty in nature restores people and promotes good health, positive wellbeing and a passion for life, culminating in a colorful spectacle.
On Aug. 11-19, another Royal Caribbean cruise will head back to Canada and New England, but this time leaving port from Baltimore, Md.
On Aug. 17, travelers will take the bus to Lancaster, Pa. to see the show “David, Live on Stage,” at Sight & Sound Theatre. In the show, David’s ascent to the throne is filled with towering giants, wild animals and Philistine soldiers. Audience members can come with the young shepherd on his journey to become a man after God’s own heart.
September offers a month of extended travel, beginning with an eight-night excursion to the “Lost Canyons” of the Southwest. Participants will travel from Phoenix, Ariz., to Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 12-20. And Royal Caribbean will host a six-night cruise to Bermuda from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.
Travel will come back closer to home in November, when an overnight bus trip will take them to the Biltmore Estate in Ashville, N.C., where they can relax amid 8,000 acres of Blue Ridge Mountains beauty while exploring the family home of George and Edith Vanderbilt. Other places of interest include the Antler Hill Village & Winery.
Coming Nov. 29 is a day-trip to the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., for their annual Christmas show, “Home for the Holidays.” Music and dance, warm humor and holiday cheer fill the theater with world-class entertainment and sentimental tributes to the true meaning of Christmas.
Departure and return for all trips are from the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown, where there is ample parking. The public can join in, and travel discounts are available to CHEER members and volunteers.