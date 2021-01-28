Georgetown, Greenwood, Long Neck, Ocean View and Milton CHEER Activity Centers will reopen Monday, Feb. 1, but on limited-space conditions due to current COVID-19 guidelines, according to officials.
Those who ride the bus must call ahead of time to set up their pickups. If they drive, they must call the center director to reserve your spot. CHEER is hoping things will get back to normal soon. In the meantime, call your center director for information.
CHEER’s Adult Day Program will re-open Feb. 8. Call (302) 854-2882 for more information about ADP.
To offer opportunities for CHEER members to socialize and exercise their brains and bodies, CHEER continues to offer several activities through virtual programming. Members can use the ZOOM App on their home computers. Members are asked to check in 10 minutes prior to start time for each class or program. For more information, call the hosting center.