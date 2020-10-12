CHEER will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 13, at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown.
The evening will begin with a dinner at 5 p.m., followed by the honor ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided disc jockey Sky Brady for attendees’ dancing pleasure to end the evening. A cash bar will be offered.
All veterans are welcome free of charge. Tickets for spouses or guests cost $10 each.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no tickets sold at the door. Entry will be by pre-sold ticket only. Attendees must practice social distancing procedures and wear a face mask except when eating.
For tickets or more information, call Robin Greene at (302) 515-3063.