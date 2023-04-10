CHEER’s 13th Annual Fundraising Classic Car-Truck-Bike Show will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 (rain date Aug. 6) at the CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Themed, “Driving to Serve Seniors in Sussex County,” this year’s show spotlights CHEER’s Meals on Wheels program that daily delivers nutritional meals to more than 1,700 seniors in Sussex County. All proceeds from the show support services for senior citizens in Sussex County.
“CHEER’s car show is different than all the other car shows in the area,” said Walt Koopman, president of the CHEER Board of Directors and a member of the Car Show Planning Committee. “This event is our annual fundraiser to help us sustain the services that CHEER provides the seniors in Sussex County. Without CHEER’s services — nutritional meals, personal assistance in their homes, transportation to the bank, post office, grocery store, plus receiving companionship at the senior centers — hundreds of our seniors would not be able to stay in their homes.”
Another unique feature of the CHEER car show is a ticket for the Champagne Luncheon that is included in the vehicle registration fee.
“Most car shows have hotdogs and hamburgers or other food truck items,” said Koopman. “Our Nutrition Department cooks up a delicious full-course meal, served buffet-style. It includes breakfast foods, as well as chicken, beef and fish, with all the side dishes and desserts to top it off.”
The Champagne Luncheon is open to the public the day of the show from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the price of $30 per ticket.
“Come in and cool off from the hot August sun in the air conditioning inside the Community Center,” invited Koopman. “You can even enjoy a cool mimosa drink to enhance your meal. There isn’t another menu anywhere offering the assortment of food CHEER does at this economical price. Everyone is invited. Then you can go out and enjoy the vehicles on display.”
One particular vehicle on display that may be of interest to the kids and “the kids at heart” is a replica of a 1930s Bantam Midget Spindizzy race car that resembles the originals, down to the smallest detail. The original race cars raced tethered to a pole or to a chain track in a banked wooden race track and could reach speeds in excess of 150 miles per hour. The hood on the model can be opened to view the single-cylinder engine inside. The replica is 19 by 8.75 by 7 inches and is valued at $599. One lucky person may take home the prize when their ticket is drawn at the conclusion of the awards ceremony. Tickets cost $10 each and are available at CHEER. (There is a $225 reserve for this item.)
CHEER’s show will conclude with the presenting of many awards, including Best in Show, as well as Best Car, Best Truck, Best Bike and numerous others. Winners are determined by the professional judging group Del Mar Va Judging.
“This is the 13th year that CHEER has hosted this show,” said Koopman. “It has become one of the premiere vehicle shows in the region. This year will be no different. So come out and enjoy a day of classic vehicles and good food while helping CHEER continue to provide for the seniors in Sussex County.”
For more information about the car show, contact either Amy Smith at asmith@cheerde.com or (302) 853-4200, or Robin Greene at rgreene@cheerde.com or (302) 853-4199, or Walter Koopman at rbdjet61@verizon.net or (302) 745-5668. Registration is also available on the CHEER website at www.cheerde.com.
Pre-registration costs $50 per vehicle, which includes one ticket for the Champagne Luncheon. (Registration on the day of the show costs $55, also including one Champagne Luncheon ticket.) All monies raised from this event benefit CHEER services for Sussex County senior citizens.