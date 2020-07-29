CHEER Inc. announced this week that, after more than four months of temporary closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its senior activities centers will welcome back its members starting on Monday, Aug. 3. The centers in Long Neck, Harbour Lights in Lewes and Greenwood will open their doors to seniors on Monday, Aug. 3, followed the next week by centers in Ocean View, Milton, Georgetown and Roxana, which will be opening on Aug. 10.
The Georgetown center will be open to its members on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the Roxana seniors can attend in an alternate location on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those two centers will both be meeting at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. All other centers will operate Monday through Friday at their own facilities.
To help maintain health and wellness, and to abide by the 30 percent capacity limit, members must call their local senior center to make advance reservations at least 24 hours prior to attending. All members must wear masks and practice social-distancing of 6 feet of separation while in the centers and/or on a CHEER bus.
The telephone numbers for the CHEER centers are: Georgetown, (302) 515-3040; Greenwood, (302) 349-5237; Long Neck, (302) 945-3551; Milton, (302) 684-4819; Lewes, (302) 645-9239; Ocean View, (302) 539-2671; and Roxana, (302) 732-3662.