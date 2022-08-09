Crafters can show and/or sell their special craft or hobby work at CHEER’s Fall Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The show will be held at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center at 20520 Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Tables cost $35 for an 8-foot table, with additional 6-foot tables costing $10. No outside tables may be brought in. Electricity, if needed, costs $5 extra.
For more information or to reserve a table, contact Robin Greene at rgreene@cheerde.com or call (302) 853-4199.
Admission to the show for the public on Oct. 8 is free. Food will be available for sale.